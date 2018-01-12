Regulatory News:

In connection with AP Alternative Assets, L.P.'s ("AAA"; Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) equity investment in Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene"), AAA, the largest shareholder of Athene, informs its investors that Athene has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a current report on Form 8-K regarding the completion of the previously announced offering of unsecured senior notes. A copy of the report is available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About AP Alternative Assets

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 27 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

