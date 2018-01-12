sprite-preloader
WKN: A110VP ISIN: US53630X1046 Ticker-Symbol: 2VT 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE

LIPOCINE INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Lipocine, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lipocine, Inc. ("Lipocine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPCN).

If you invested in Lipocine stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/LPCN. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


