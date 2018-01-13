Technavio's latest market research report on the global enterprise pipeline management solutions (EPMS) market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005024/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global enterprise pipeline management solutions market 2017-2021 under their industrial automation library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the key factors resulting in the growth of the global enterprise pipeline management solutions market is the increasing preference for pipeline transportation. The transportation of oil and gas is usually referred to as midstream. Transport modes in the oil and gas industry include transportation through pipelines, shipping, trucking, and railroading.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The three emerging market trends driving the global enterprise pipeline management solutions market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of IIoT

Big data analytics to attain quality data

Growing penetration of LNG trade

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Emergence of IIoT

The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is the next generation technology for all the applications due to its superior advantages in terms of connectivity. IIoT had already been commercialized to a degree in factories by 2016. Digitalization is expanding across the globe and involves components that can identify and transmit conditional information. In addition, IIoT is further simplifying the connectivity techniques using IPv6-based protocol addressing systems. The interoperability issues also find a better solution with the advent of IIoT.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation,"IIoT in the pipeline network collects the data relating to pipeline condition, rotating equipment condition, pressure cycles, and others. The pipeline behavioral aspects are used for understanding the usual pipeline operation and helps in identifying irregular operations before they escalate. As technology integration is progressing, it is increasing the ability to measure, collect, and analyze behavioral statistics."

Big data analytics to attain quality data

One of the major advances that the petroleum industry has witnessed is the application of big data analytics in the oil industry. Companies are combining complex and massive data obtained from geoscientists with the ones from data scientists in drilling applications. However, in pipeline applications, big data includes the data derived from operating processes and instrumentation parameters such as temperature, flow rate, pressure, and readings from other connected devices.

"Big data in pipeline applications also includes event specific data such as equipment failure, replacement of equipment, and predictive maintenance. There is a huge amount of data, however, operators require specific data to optimize operations of pipelines. Thus, big data analytical tools are used to derive quality information through analysis, data verification, and validation," says Raghav.

Growing penetration of LNG trade

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) provides flexibility of transporting natural gas from any location through the sea route. In 2015, the global LNG trade was estimated to be 244.8 MT and most of this demand originated from APAC. The region accounted for 139.8 MT of LNG in 2015 or 71.7% of the global LNG demand. To grab the opportunity of increased demand, LNG exporting countries such as Qatar, Australia, Russia, and the US are expanding their investments in LNG and increasingly catering to the Asian market.

The LNG trade has posed a challenge to the pipeline infrastructure investments in all the regions, particularly in the current scenario, where the upstream sector is facing challenges due to low crude oil and natural gas prices. It is anticipated that LNG will emerge as a major threat to the new pipeline investments over the forecast period and subsequently hamper the EPMS market growth.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Motorized Control Valves Market 2017-2021

Global Industrial Valve Cover Gasket Market 2017-2021

Global High-pressure Valves Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005024/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com