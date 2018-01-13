Segway-Ninebot Highlights CES 2018: Personal Companion Robot Finally Came

BEIJING, Jan. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --CES 2018 drew the curtains down in Las Vegas on January 12 Pacific Time. Centered on artificial intelligence, this CES presented the world's latest consumer electronics products and technologies. Segway-Ninebot, a global leader in intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots, made blockbuster debut along with its products, shining on the stage of CES 2018.

At this CES, Segway-Ninebot's robot Loomo consumer version showed up for the first time. As the world's first personal companion robot suitable for both indoor and outdoor application, Loomo consumer version is possessed of many functions and characteristics such as self-balancing walking, independently developed emotion engine, following and camera feature. Loomo Go, a distribution robot, also received extensive attention of the public.

At the same time, Segway-Ninebot also exhibited several intelligent travel products, including Segway i2, Segway x2, Segway miniPLUS, Ninebot miniPRO, Ninebot One S1, etc.

In addition, enabled by core technology of Segway for the first time, 90Fun launched 90FUN Puppy1, the world's first self-balance and auto-follow suitcase. With built-in follow chip customized by Segway, this suitcase adopts UWB precision military radio positioning and self-balancing technology to achieve two-way and front-back intelligent following.

CES has become the window of major technology companies to showcase their products and technologies. Segway-Ninebot highlighted CES this year by virtue of its new brand image, making the world redefine China's manufacturing and brands with new words such as high-end, excellent and innovative.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628358/Segway_Ninebot_Hightlights_CES_2018_Pictures.jpg