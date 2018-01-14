CRYCASH Provides Early Access to Plink Alpha to All Token Sale Contributors

Plink, the revolutionary app for gamers and the first component of the CRYCASH Ecosystem, went live with its alpha

BERLIN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / JANUARY 14, 2018 / ?RYCASH, an independent decentralized ecosystem of products for gamers and developers fueled by its CRC token, provided all token sale contributors with exclusive access to Plink alpha - the revolutionary communication app for gamers allowing them to collaborate in a new efficient way with the help of neural network.

Primarily developed as a dedicated messenger for gamers, Plink partnered with CRYCASH to bring its functionality to a brand new level of gaming experience. Thanks to CRYCASH technologies, Plink will give gamers the possibility to monetize their play time by completing tasks from game developers.

"We believe that Plink will become a true game-changer in the way players communicate and cooperate" - Wachtang Budagaschwili, CRYCASH CEO, said.

"We're one of the few ICOs which have started a token sale already having one of the major products developed. Additionally, we have a huge partner Crytek which has confirmed integration into its legendary games with millions of players. We love to see how many supporters we already have and will keep up the good pace".

Available for iOS, Android and Windows, Plink Alpha has the following features:

Add your friends who also have Plink to see what games they're playing;

Text and make voice calls, including group squad chats;

Link game accounts to see who else has Plink and plays the games you like, their achievements and time spent in game;

Find teammates for cooperative gaming, choose by their skill level and other parameters;

Check CRC balance inside the app.

Plink with full functionality will be widely launched in Q1 2018, but only CRYCASH token sale contributors can receive early access to its alpha. Plink is the first component of the CRYCASH Ecosystem, to be followed by Advertising platform, CyberSport Platform and CRYENGINE Marketplace.

CRYCASH Token Sale

CRYCASH's Token Sale began on December 14, 2017, and will run until January 31, 2018. There's a bonus for all until January 16. The initial price is set 0.001 ETH per 1 CRC. There's a 20% "big fish' bonus throughout the whole token sale for those willing to contribute 200+ ETH. Currencies accepted are: BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DASH. All contributors can get a chance to be the first to test Plink alpha - the revolutionary application for gamers.

About CRYCASH Ecosystem

CRYCASH is a decentralized ecosystem of custom-tailored products for gamers consisting of Plink, a dedicated mobile application for players' communication and collaboration and a wallet for CRYCASH earned for completing game tasks; a marketplace for virtual items trading; Cyber Sports platform for eSports betting and events; and an advertising platform for game developers. The CRYCASH ecosystem utilizes its own CRYCASH token with an already confirmed partnership with game developer and publisher Crytek, whose games are enjoyed by millions of players around the world. Visit CRYCASH to learn more.

