The QTUM/Matchpool Developer Challenge: Win $50,000/ 5% $QGUP Market Share

Matchpool has announced a more than $50 000 development contest, where entrants will develop an MVP QTUM app for Matchpool's platform, for the Asia area. The winner will be announced February 18th, 2018

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / JANUARY 14, 2018 / After a successful launch, community/connections network Matchpool seek to develop their Asia outreach, developing the QGUP model specifically for this market. Asia is extremely important to the crypto ecosystem, and Matchpool cares a lot about growing their presence in Asia, and believe running a competition to develop an app will provide them with sufficient coverage!

The contest is called "QTUM Dev Challenge", a contest to develop the QTUM version of Matchpool in Asia that will use $QGUP as its currency. It is expected that experienced developers the world over will enter, and an opportunity to compete alongside the best is rarely as accessible as this.

What is Matchpool Looking for?

Primarily, Matchpool is looking to develop a social app. They recognize the importance of social media and how pervasive it is in everyday life. For a platform which has large goals, and a vision of worldwide adoption, viral marketing, and platform basis is the way to go.

Matchpool has shared some specifics of the platform they'd like to see:

Some paid, "in-app" services

Multiple forms of cryptocurrency accepted including $QGUPs

Fully designed and operational

Multilingual (Japan / China / Korea)

The team that develops the best MVP for the app will win a $50,000 cash prize as well as 5% of all $QGUPs. Pretty awesome, right?

So what are you waiting for? The competition opens on 8 January 2018 and will run through 15 February 2018. Once the winner is announced, Matchpool will award the prize of 5% of all $QGUPs (vested with 18 monthly payments) once the MVP is complete. The $50,000 prize (delivered in cash or $QGUPs) will be paid in 4 monthly payments upon MVP delivery. May the best team win.

About Matchpool

The Matchpool vision is to create and give everyone matchmaking tools that incentivize positive connections between people all over the world. Matchpool uses cryptocurrency payments as a means for incentivizing the communities to provide value to the rest of the network. Matchpool gives community owners and members a means of being appreciated. Our vision is to create and give everyone matchmaking tools that incentivize positive connections between people all over the world.

Matchpool uses cryptocurrency payments as a means for incentivizing the communities to provide value to the rest of the network. We want to give community owners and members a means of being appreciated for content or actions that benefit the members of the network. We will offer products that provide solutions for community owners to run successful businesses.

To Enter the Competition, Visit: Accept the challenge

Visit the MatchPool Website: https://matchpool.co

Chat on Telegram: https://t.me/matchpool

Media Contact:

Name: Ali Omer Horzum

Email Address: info@tokensuite.io

City and Country: Tel Aviv, Israel

Matchpool is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Source: Matchpool