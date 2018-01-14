LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2018 / According to Neil Shekhter, the Aeolus robot can do many different types of housework: wash floors, move furniture, put dirty dishes in the kitchen - and that's not all.

However, this miracle machine, like many other inventions presented at the exhibition, did not always meet expectations.

The same awkward moments pursued and the products of the reputable company LG. During a press conference earlier this week, and then twice more, the home assistant Cloi summed up his developers, Neil Shekhter points out. He just sat motionless, not reacting to the commands of the personnel.

Among the robots that convinced experts in their effectiveness, were also presented:

Winbot X from Ecovacs is a wireless window cleaner that does not need to be recharged.

Robo Mantis - four-legged robot on wheels, designed for use in rescue operations.

Aflac is a robot duck, created to give positive emotions to children with cancer.

Totem Spider - robot designer from the British company Binary Bots, collecting which, children can develop programming skills.

However, robots, invented to perform more ordinary tasks, may not find a large response from the public, says Neil Shekhter.

Developers who focus on the real needs of the consumer will have more influence on the market, the experts believe.



Neil Shekhter enjoyed playing with the new version of Sony's Aibo robocop. Technology analysts believe that the most revolutionary robots are not brought to the CES exhibition at all. In his opinion, they should be looked for at events organized by the National Federation of Retailers of the United States.

In Shekhter's opinion, people should seriously think about their future and not worry about getting a new friend in the house, but about the fact that soon the robot will be able to take their workplace.

