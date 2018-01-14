Irish 'FinTech Company of the Year' Officially Launches New Hong Kong Office

CORK, Ireland, January 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Irish award-winning 'Deloitte FinTech Company of the Year' Global Shares -leading global provider of equity compensation software solutions -today announced the official opening of its new Hong Kong office by Mr. Michael D'Arcy T.D. - Ireland's Minister of State at the Department of Finance with special responsibility for Financial Services.

The new Hong Kong office is the company's first base in Asia, bringing to 10 the total number of Global Shares'offices around the world including New York, Dublin, Cork, London, Edinburgh, Lisbon & Munich. Today's announcement follows the rapid growth in Global Shares employee numbers rising from 68 staff in 2015, to 150 staff currently, and targeting a total of 228staff members within 18 months. Global Shares new Asia-basedteam of three staff memberswill grow to ten staff within the next six months. The expansion comes on the back of significant growth in Global Shares' client base since the launch of its software platform in 2015, increasingfrom 150 to 250 clients from25 countries with participants in over 100 countries worldwide. During this time Global Shares has signed contracts with 8 FTSE 100 companies and its client listing includes GSK, Skanska, Sage, UniCredit, Generali, Cargill, Noble Group, Giosis PTE Ltd and others.

Speaking at the announcement in Hong Kong today, Irish Minister of State for Financial Services Michael D'Arcy TD, said: "I am delighted to be here today to officially launchGlobal Shares inHong Kong. I would like to commend Global Shares for its ambitious and unwavering commitment to drive its international growth by opening this new Asian base to expand its reach directlyinto the market.Over the last three years Global Shares has achievedphenomenal global sales success , illustrating the potential of Ireland's financial services sector to create highly innovative market-leading FinTech products as well as create high value, sustainable employment. Global Shares is a great example of Enterprise Ireland's policy of strategic investment, and today's announcementillustrates howan Irish company can compete and succeedon the global stage. It is wonderful to see thecontinued progress Global Shares is making and Ilook forward to watching closely as its exciting story unfolds,"he concluded.

Dara Murphy, General Manager Global Shares Hong Kong said:"Iam delighted to lead Global Shares' expansion in Asia with the opening of this new office in the heart of Hong Kong'sbusiness district. With our new team in place we can now providecomprehensive on-site support to customers in theirlocal language andtimezone and lookforwardto forging new and deeper business linkshere.Global Shares offers the most modern, cloud-based,equity plan management software in the world, with an exceptional online experience, unrivalled functionality and a fully customisable solution, setting a new benchmark for the global share plan administration industry. Over the past two years we have experienced stellar growth across every aspect of our business and additionally become MiFID & FINRA/SEC regulated. We can now offer clients a complete one-stop solution to manage every aspect of their employee share plan, from Administration and Share-Dealing, to Global Custody, Financial Reporting and more. Global Sharesrecently won theprestigious 'DeloitteFinTech Company of the Year' Award at the Technology Fast 50 Awards in Ireland', which is a tremendous endorsement of what we have achieved.I would like toacknowledge the welcome and support we have received since establishinghere, from Government Agencies and TradeAssociations, our partners YFF and the widerbusiness community.We couldn't be more excited about this newventure for Global Shares!"

About Global Shares:

Global Shares is a leading provider of equity compensation management solutions, providing Share Plan Administration,Global Custody, Share-Dealing, Financial Reporting and expert support servicesto companies, making it easy to deliver shares to their employees, wherever they are in the world.We develop highly specialised cloud-basedsoftware, share-dealing and service solutions for private and public companies of all sizes to manage their employee equity plans. Our technology platform is developed and managed 100% in-house, whilst our highly skilled team of equity professionals deliver the highest levels of service with a personal touch. Our client listing includes some of the largest and best-known companies in the world who use equity compensation to attract and retain a top-class employee base. Our Software has set a new benchmark for the global share plan administration industry. For more information please visit http://www.globalshares.com

