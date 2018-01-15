Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba Named CEO, Sony Music Entertainment, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA)

BERLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Daniel Lieberberg, President, Continental Europe and Africa, Sony Music Entertainment today announced that Patrick Mushatsi-Kareba has been named CEO, Sony Music Entertainment, Germany, Switzerland and Austria (GSA).

Based in Munich, Mushatsi-Kareba will oversee all of Sony Music's operations in the GSA region and report directly to Lieberberg.

Stated Lieberberg, "I have worked with Patrick for a number of years and I am delighted to have him taking on this key role. He is a charismatic and innovative leader with a strong background in both A&R and digital business. His unique combination of skills, which draws on all sides of the value chain, will help us further build on the great artist development coming out of the GSA region and maximize the many commercial opportunities for Sony Music's artists."

Stated Mushatsi-Kareba, "I would like to thank Daniel for his continued confidence in me, and I am thrilled for the opportunity to lead the talented team at Sony Music GSA. I look forward to working with all the accomplished executives at Sony Music and the many wonderful artists across Germany, Switzerland and Austria to further expand our success in the region."

Mushatsi-Kareba joins Sony Music from Universal Music Germany where he has served as General Manager of Marketing & Digital since 2016. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Apple in a variety of leadership roles within the Cupertino-based company's European music operations. During his career at Apple, he was responsible for overseeing the music markets in Germany and Austria, and later also added responsibilities for Italy, Switzerland and PAN-EU. Previously, he held a series of leadership roles at Napster, where, starting in 2005, he helped launch the service in various European markets, and had responsibilities in Germany, Switzerland and Italy. Earlier in his career, he helped develop and lead Deutsche Telekom's digital music strategy from 2002-2005, and also served as a music manager and journalist.

About Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Nashville, Beach Street Records, Black Butter Records, BPG Music, Bystorm Entertainment, Century Media, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Disruptor Records, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, House of Iona Records, Insanity Records, Kemosabe Records, Legacy Recordings, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, Ministry of Sound Recordings, Monument Records, OKeh, Polo Grounds Music, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records, Relentless Records, Reunion Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music and Verity Records. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

