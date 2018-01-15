The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 15.01.2018

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 15.01.2018



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 5TNN XFRA CA7837274074 RYE PATCH GOLD CORP.NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA FDZN XFRA CA83569D6054 SONORO ENERGY LTD NEW EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA DQS1 XFRA US00973E1029 AKERS BIOS. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA EC6A XFRA US12509F1075 CCUR HLDGS INC. DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N