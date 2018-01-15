sprite-preloader
15.01.2018 | 08:28
Metso Corporation: Preliminary information on Metso's fourth quarter 2017 results - Minerals' profitability weaker than expected

Preliminary information on Metso's fourth quarter 2017 results - Minerals' profitability weaker than expected

Metso Corporation, stock exchange release, January 15, 2018 at 09:15 EET

Metso's fourth quarter 2017 sales are estimated to total EUR 710 million, representing an increase of 5 percent from Q4/2016. However, profitability of the Minerals segment came in weaker than expected, due to a higher than estimated share of equipment sales compared to services sales and a weak margin of the services business. Metso's adjusted EBITA is estimated at EUR 64 million corresponding to a margin of 9.1 percent (Q4/2016: EUR 64 million and 9.4%). Metso's fourth quarter orders received are estimated at EUR 684 million (Q4/2016: EUR 672 million).

Metso will publish its fourth quarter and full-year 2017 results on Friday, February 2, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. EET. Until that, the company will refrain from giving additional details on its results due to the ongoing silent period.

METSO GROUP
Preliminary and unaudited
EUR million, except when noted
ORDERS RECEIVED
10-12/201710-12/20161-12/20171-12/2016
Minerals 527 536 2,308 2,115
Flow Control 157 136 675 609
Metso total 684 672 2,982 2,724
SALES
10-12/201710-12/20161-12/20171-12/2016
Minerals 540 522 2,070 1,956
Flow Control 170 155 636 631
Metso total 710 676 2,706 2,586
ADJUSTED EBITA
10-12/201710-12/20161-12/20171-12/2016
Minerals 48.2 47.4 167.9 190.3
Flow Control 26.6 25.7 93.1 95.0
Group Head Office and other -10.5 -9.3 -17.3 -11.3
Metso total 64.3 63.8 243.7 274.0
ADJUSTED EBITA, % OF SALES
10-12/201710-12/20161-12/20171-12/2016
Minerals 8.9 9.1 8.1 9.7
Flow Control 15.6 16.6 14.6 15.1
Metso total 9.1 9.4 9.0 10.6

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Helsinki, Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com), twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

Contact:

Investor relations, tel. +358 20 484 3253

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd
Media
www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com)

Metso Corporation

Eeva Sipilä
CFO

Juha Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)