Julia Chain, UK managing director, to chair annual conference on technology-enabled efficiency with in-house legal innovators and experts



LONDON, 2018-01-15 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, today announced company experts have taken on leadership roles for The Alternative In-House Technology Summit taking place February 6-7 at The Oxford Belfry Hotel, Milton Common, Thame, OX9 2JW. The Summit is the UK's largest event focused on delivering technology strategy to in-house legal teams.



Julia Chain, UK managing director of Advanced Discovery, will chair the event for the second year, having been instrumental in establishing last year's inaugural event. "This event is the only UK event focused exclusively on how technology and innovation can help the in-house team provide 'best in class' support to the businesses they serve. This conference brings together general counsel and heads of legal who are passionate about technology and its potential to optimise operational effectiveness," states Chain. "I am excited to be part of such an innovative conference and look forward to the knowledge and information sharing this conference will bring, both from the formal sessions and the informal networking opportunities."



Chain also sits on the Summit's Advisory Board alongside Andrew Dey, lead consultant of Advanced Discovery's legal operations team. The Advisory Board has designed an agenda that delivers practical, real-world insights, including 18 case studies from in-house legal teams making a success of harnessing innovative technology, reflecting the realities of the modern-day legal department.



On day two of the event, Dan Rupprecht, senior consultant for Advanced Discovery, will be leading a masterclass: "Are You Ready for a Dawn Raid?" This discussion will include a step-by-step guide to prepare attendees to manage critical data issues during dawn raids post-GDPR implementation.



More information on this event is available at https://www.alternativeinhousetech.com/.



About Advanced Discovery



Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and risk management company, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Altep, Millnet Document Services and Legal Placements Inc., offer a complete suite of solutions to clients around the globe, including eDiscovery, information governance, Riskcovery and compliance risk assessment, cybersecurity, legal operations consulting, data forensics and investigations, paper discovery and digital printing, as well as legal recruiting and placement. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides patented and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery and risk management life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion in the Inc. 5000 Hall of Fame for being named to the fastest-growing companies list for six successive years and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.



