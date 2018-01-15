Plumbing and heating company Ferguson said recent US tax cuts would provide a beneficial impact on the group's after tax earnings. The company said it expected an effective tax rate of around 25% for the current year to 31 July 2018, from previous guidance of 28%. "On an ongoing basis we expect the group's effective tax rate to be in the range 21% to 22%," Ferguson said. It added that cash tax payable in each year is expected to reduce broadly in line with the income statement reductions and ...

