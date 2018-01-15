SINGAPORE, 2018-01-15 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NTT Security, the specialized security company of NTT Group, has announced expansion into Thailand as part of its strategic growth plan. It will provide Managed Security Services (MSS) and specialized Professional Security Services based on its strength in Global Threat Intelligence and Cyber Threat Advanced Analytics accumulated through global operations. This will enable more effective and sophisticated cybersecurity solutions for Thailand enterprises and governments as well as global companies which have business operations in the region.



The services will be taken to market through the NTT Group companies of Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA, forming part of its suite of integrated services to enable successful digital transformation initiatives for its clients.



"Our Managed Security Services with expert security analysts and proprietary analytics platform powered by Global Threat Intelligence have been providing strong Threat Detection and Hunting capabilities to NTT customers worldwide. We are delighted to be expanding the availability of our advanced security services. NTT Security together with NTT Group companies will provide cyber resilience to secure digital transformation of organizations in Thailand," said Jun Sawada, CEO of NTT Security.



Martin Schlatter, CIO and Regional CEO for NTT Security in APAC adds, "Thailand's economy has great potential, occupying the 2nd largest GDP following Indonesia in the high growth economy of ASEAN, with its annual GDP set to grow to 3.329% in 2018 (and 3.357% in 2019). It has developed a global reputation for growth within the manufacturing and exporting of goods and services within the automotive and electronics sectors. Thailand is now working on shifting to high value-added manufacturing and growing the service industry. However, with this growth, comes an increase in targeted cyber attacks, particularly those aimed at manufacturers for their intellectual property. This, in turn, creates demand for cybersecurity services from specialised security companies such as NTT Security."



NTT Security's Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIR) reveals manufacturing as one of the top three industries to be heavily targeted in five of the six geographic regions. In Asia alone, manufacturing is the second most targeted industry (32%), trailing closely behind finance. The region is therefore feeling the impact of having significant manufacturing capabilities and, like its Asian counterparts, companies in Thailand are not immune from attacks and face a variety of threats.



According to NTT Security's Global Threat Intelligence Center (GTIC), Thailand ranked 19th in hosting command and control servers used to remotely send commands to a botnet, with over 9% of all botnets attempting to talk back to servers in Thailand. In fact, Asia was a major contributor to the Mirai botnet used to conduct one of the largest Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attacks.



Schlatter adds, "Asian businesses are failing on a large scale to adequately secure their endpoints, and there is no question that cyber criminals are looking to capitalize on this. It's therefore increasingly important to embed security solutions and processes into the very fabric of the business. If compromised, corporate devices participating in such attacks may be blacklisted, damaging the organization's reputation and ability to function effectively online."



As a centre of excellence, NTT Security is committed to continued investment in the creation of innovative security services, and continues to expand its reach together with NTT Group companies, while improving its strength in Global Threat Intelligence and Advanced Analytics by collaboration with NTT R&D and alliances with technology partners.



Notes for editors:



About NTT Security



NTT Security is the specialized security company and the center of excellence in security for NTT Group. With embedded security we enable NTT Group companies (Dimension Data, NTT Communications and NTT DATA) to deliver resilient business solutions for clients' digital transformation needs. NTT Security has multiple SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 1,500 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents.



NTT Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services and Security Technology for NTT Group companies - making best use of local resources and leveraging our global capabilities. NTT Security is part of the NTT Group (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation), one of the largest ICT companies in the world. Visit nttsecurity.com to learn more about NTT Security or visit www.ntt.co.jp/index_e.html to learn more about NTT Group.



For sales enquiries, please visit dimensiondata.com, www.ntt.com/en/index.html, www.nttdata.com/global/en/ or speak to your NTT account representative for more information.



For more information, please contact: Origin Communications t. +44 (0)20 3814 2940 e. nttsecurity@origincomms.com NTT Security Yixuan Lin e. yixuan.lin@nttsecurity.com