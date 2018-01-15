Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 4/2018 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 15 January 2018













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 2



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 2:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 38,079,000 9,313,726,700 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 January 2018 140,000 244.78 34,269,200 -------------------- 9 January 2018 141,000 243.52 34,336,320 -------------------- 10 January 2018 138,000 246.25 33,982,500 -------------------- 11 January 2018 148,000 249.48 36,923,040 -------------------- 12 January 2018 150,000 248.03 37,204,500 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 2 717,000 176,715,560 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 38,796,000 9,490,442,260 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 40,936,652 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 4.37% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







