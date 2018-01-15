Acacia Mining reported gold production slightly ahead of expectations but down 30% year on year. The final three months of the year saw 148,477 ounces unearthed from its three mines in Tanzania and sold 147,636 ounces of gold doré. The quarter was completed at a preliminary all-in sustaining cost of $779 per ounce sold, 18% lower than the same quarter in 2016. The preliminary cash costs of $581 per ounce sold, was 14% lower year on year. The FTSE 250 miner had been hit by a dispute with the ...

