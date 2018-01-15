Users and transaction of "Mobile QuickPass" APP grow rapidly over the past month

SHANGHAI, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A month after its launch on Dec.11, 2017, the unified mobile application of China's banking industry, "Mobile QuickPass" APP, is gaining popularity. With more and more functions going live and more banks cooperating, the number of users of "Mobile QuickPass" grew by about 67% compared to that of the "UnionPay Wallet" APP (the predecessor of "Mobile QuickPass"). The active users are growing at about 150.8% each day and the transaction volume via the APP is growing by about 179.3% every day.

With more functions going live, the APP boosts UnionPay's mobile payment transaction volume. "Mobile QuickPass" supports all types of bank accounts, and provides multiple payment functions including QR code, mobile NFC, fund collection and transfer, as well as remote online payment. With more people using the APP, the transaction of UnionPay mobile payment is witnessing steady growth. Compared to June, 2017, the transaction number of UnionPay QR code grew by 6 times.

Via the APP, users may also activate smartphone contactless payment, inquire the balance of debit cards issued by 9 banks and the bills of credit cards issued by 39 banks, realize inter-bank credit card repayment, pay public facilities, check about bankcard offers, etc.

In fact, UnionPay mobile payment has penetrated into various online and offline scenarios. Taking transportation as an example, UnionPay QuickPass and QR code payment are accepted by the subway in about 10 cities and the buses in over 360 cities in China. UnionPay mobile payment is also accepted by high speed rail, taxis, car rental companies, shared bikes, parking lots, etc. The daily transaction number of UnionPay QuickPass in Guangzhou subway is up to 300,000 and that of Hangzhou buses over 600,000. "Mobile QuickPass" APP is accepted in about 100 campus canteens in 51 colleges and universities in China.

UnionPay is also promoting its QR code payment outside mainland China. So far, customers can use UnionPay QR code payment at BreadTalk, Lady M and Itacho Sushi in Singapore, and Colourmix in Hong Kong and Macau. Six department stores of AsiaMalls Group in Singapore will accept UnionPay QR code payment. In the near future, merchants in Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Pakistan and Kenya will accept UnionPay QR code payment in large scale.