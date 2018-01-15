Coinsilium Group Limited - Holding(s) in Company

15 January 2018

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium' or the "Company')

Holding in Company

The company has been informed by Hakim Mamoni on 15 January 2018 that he has sold 1,210,000 ordinary shares of nil par value in the in the Company and now owns 4,142,913 ordinary shares representing 3.47% of the issued share capital, excluding treasury shares.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

