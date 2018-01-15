Cultivation Technologies, Inc. Secures $3.15M Investment from FinCanna Capital Corp; Obtains Temporary Type 7 Manufacturing and Distribution Licenses in California

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2018 / Cultivation Technologies, Inc. ("CTI" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in medical cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, technology, and branding, announced today the execution of an amended and restated funding agreement (the "Agreement") which provides the Company with cash infusions totaling $3.15M over the next 60 days. Management expects this investment will provide CTI sufficient working capital to attain cash-flow breakeven by summer 2018.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it is now directly operating its Coachella extraction facility previously run by a tenant. CTI received temporary licenses for manufacturing ("Type 7") and distribution from the State of California for its Coachella, California location.

"We are now poised to produce and commercialize our exclusive branded products, provide extraction services for other brands, as well as conduct distribution and transportation in California at an opportune time. The $3.15M from FinCanna provides us with vital working capital to take full advantage of our legal operations and licenses," stated Miguel Motta, President & CEO of CTI.

Type 7 Manufacturing under California's Medicinal and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act ("MAUCRSA") allows CTI to conduct all manufacturing activities under the new regulatory framework, including the use of volatile solvents. Present processing capacity for CTI is approximately 6,000 pounds of biomass a month, with the ability to add additional capacity.

ABOUT CULTIVATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Cultivation Technologies, Inc. provides infrastructure, manufacturing, extraction, distribution, technology, and branding to the legal medical cannabis industry. The company owns 6-acres in Coachella, California, which is entitled for a 111,500+ square foot facility featuring cultivation centers, manufacturing facilities, a testing lab, a distribution hub featuring transportation, and a centralized processing center. For more information, visit www.CultivationTech.com. The Company acquired temporary licenses for "Type 7" manufacturing and distribution from the State of California in January 2018.

