Metso Corporation: Metso to publish its Financial Statements Review for 2017 on Friday, February 2, 2018

Metso to publish its Financial Statements Review for 2017 on Friday, February 2, 2018

Metso Corporation, press release, January 15, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. EET

Metso's Financial Statements Review for 2017 will be published on Friday, February 2, 2018 at about 9:00 a.m. EET and can be found at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports) afterwards.

Metso will arrange an audio cast on the same dayat 1:00 p.m. EET, which is viewable at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports). The event will feature a simultaneous conference call allowing participants to ask questions. A recording and a transcript of the event will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.

Conference call details

Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event will begin on:

United States: +1 323 794 2095

other countries: +44 330 336 9104

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 755916.





Metso will not arrange a separate event for investors, analysts or the media at its headquarters on the day of the publication.

