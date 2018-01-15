sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,55 Euro		+0,40
+5,59 %
WKN: A1W4RC ISIN: US2774614067 Ticker-Symbol: KODN 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,333
7,50
14:48
7,35
7,50
14:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMCAST CORPORATION34,80-0,57 %
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY7,55+5,59 %
GLANCE TECHNOLOGIES INC1,26+1,20 %
OVERSTOCK.COM INC63,50-5,22 %
SPONSORSONE INC0,21+10,53 %