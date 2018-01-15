While the German EPC contractor has installed a 4.2 MW rooftop solar PV plant, the manufacturer has agreed to supply 60 MW of modules to the Turkish market.

German EPC and PV product distributor, IBC Solar has installed one of the largest commercial rooftop PV systems in Turkey.

The 4.24 MW system is located in Mersin and has now been handed over to the agricultural company, Tiryaki Agro Company, the company said. IBC Solar was awarded the contract to build the facility through a bidding process.

Large rooftop projects are becoming increasingly important in Turkey, driven by rising electricity prices and the opportunities for self-consumption ...

