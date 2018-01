Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Kering (Paris:KER) to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31st, 2017:

0 Share

57,687,689.00

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of June 30th, 2017:

3,100 Shares

56,934,019.00

