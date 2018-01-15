XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Supports Trussell Trust with Holiday Food Drive

NORTHAMPTON, UK - January 15, 2018- Employees of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, have donated over four tons of food to the Trussell Trust, a charitable organization that partners with local communities to alleviate poverty and hunger. The Trussell Trust distributes over a million three-day emergency food supplies annually through its network of over 400 foodbanks in the UK.

XPO teams supported the Trussell Trust through donations, fundraising and volunteerism during the recent holiday season as part of the company's United In Giving annual campaign. Since launching United In Giving in 2015, XPO has donated the equivalent of over 30,000 meals for people in crisis.

Andrew Mallinson, head of corporate partnerships at the Trussell Trust, said, "There are now thirteen million people living below the poverty line in the UK. The efforts of companies like XPO Logistics make a huge difference in our ability to support those in need. We distributed 1,182,954 three-day emergency food supplies to people in crisis from mid-2016 to mid-2017. Christmas 2017 saw record demand again, and XPO's partnership has had a widespread, positive impact on many lives."

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, "We encourage our employees to support worthy causes as part of our culture. Our United In Giving campaign is a way for our people to become personally involved in giving back. It is a privilege to support the important work of the Trussell Trust, and through them the families and individuals that need our compassion."

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with over 91,000 employees and 1,444 locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's European headquarters is in Lyon, France and its corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/).

