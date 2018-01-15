The company announces the following unaudited data as at 12 January 2018 - Using BID Valuations NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1405.28 p NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1394.21 p NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1423.55 p NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1412.47 p *based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point, source: Interactive Data For more information please visit our website at www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/