Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2017-2021 with Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Chemtrade, Kemira & Superior Plus Dominating

The global sodium chlorate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing use of sodium chlorate in surface treatment of metals. Surface treatment of metals is a common procedure carried out in various industries including automotive, construction, container, electrical, medical, industrial equipment, chemical laboratories, and aerospace. Sodium chlorate is gaining popularity in the surface treatment of metal applications.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from paper and pulp industry. The increasing digitization has reduced the use of printing paper. However, the paper and pulp industry is still growing due to the increased use of tissue paper and packaging paper. Tissue papers are available in different types of tissue paper such as toilet papers, facial tissues, hand towels, and paper handkerchiefs, which are widely used in offices, restaurants, and households. This is driving the demand for pulp, ultimately driving the demand for sodium chlorate as it is used to produce chlorine dioxide, which is the bleaching agent for pulp.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of many substitutes of sodium chlorate. In the paper and pulp industry, bleaching is done to increase the brightness (white color) of the paper obtained from the pulp. There are different types of pulp, and they require different processes of bleaching and different bleaching chemicals as well. In case of mechanical pulps, which contain a huge amount of lignin, the main focus of bleaching is to remove only chromophores (color causing groups). Alkaline hydrogen peroxide is the commonly used bleaching agent in case of mechanical pulp.



Growing use of sodium chlorate in surface treatment of metals

Increasing production capacity of sodium chlorate manufacturers

Technological advances showcasing energy-efficient sodium chlorate production methods

Key vendors

Arkema

Akzo Nobel

Chemtrade

Kemira

Superior Plus

Other prominent vendors

Alfa Aesar

Arjun Chemicals

Continental Hope Singapore

Ercros

Fuzhou Yihua Group

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial

SHOWA DENKO

Shree Chlorates

Teamec Chlorates

