Montag, 15.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 914188 ISIN: NL0000009132 Ticker-Symbol: AKU 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
15.01.2018
PR Newswire

Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2017-2021 with Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Chemtrade, Kemira & Superior Plus Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018

The "Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global sodium chlorate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing use of sodium chlorate in surface treatment of metals. Surface treatment of metals is a common procedure carried out in various industries including automotive, construction, container, electrical, medical, industrial equipment, chemical laboratories, and aerospace. Sodium chlorate is gaining popularity in the surface treatment of metal applications.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from paper and pulp industry. The increasing digitization has reduced the use of printing paper. However, the paper and pulp industry is still growing due to the increased use of tissue paper and packaging paper. Tissue papers are available in different types of tissue paper such as toilet papers, facial tissues, hand towels, and paper handkerchiefs, which are widely used in offices, restaurants, and households. This is driving the demand for pulp, ultimately driving the demand for sodium chlorate as it is used to produce chlorine dioxide, which is the bleaching agent for pulp.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of many substitutes of sodium chlorate. In the paper and pulp industry, bleaching is done to increase the brightness (white color) of the paper obtained from the pulp. There are different types of pulp, and they require different processes of bleaching and different bleaching chemicals as well. In case of mechanical pulps, which contain a huge amount of lignin, the main focus of bleaching is to remove only chromophores (color causing groups). Alkaline hydrogen peroxide is the commonly used bleaching agent in case of mechanical pulp.

Market trends

  • Growing use of sodium chlorate in surface treatment of metals
  • Increasing production capacity of sodium chlorate manufacturers
  • Technological advances showcasing energy-efficient sodium chlorate production methods

Key vendors

  • Arkema
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Chemtrade
  • Kemira
  • Superior Plus

Other prominent vendors

  • Alfa Aesar
  • Arjun Chemicals
  • Continental Hope Singapore
  • Ercros
  • Fuzhou Yihua Group
  • Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
  • Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial
  • SHOWA DENKO
  • Shree Chlorates
  • Teamec Chlorates

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mpn87c/global_sodium?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


