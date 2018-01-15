Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2017-2021 with Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Chemtrade, Kemira & Superior Plus Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global sodium chlorate market to grow at a CAGR of 3.99% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Sodium Chlorate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing use of sodium chlorate in surface treatment of metals. Surface treatment of metals is a common procedure carried out in various industries including automotive, construction, container, electrical, medical, industrial equipment, chemical laboratories, and aerospace. Sodium chlorate is gaining popularity in the surface treatment of metal applications.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from paper and pulp industry. The increasing digitization has reduced the use of printing paper. However, the paper and pulp industry is still growing due to the increased use of tissue paper and packaging paper. Tissue papers are available in different types of tissue paper such as toilet papers, facial tissues, hand towels, and paper handkerchiefs, which are widely used in offices, restaurants, and households. This is driving the demand for pulp, ultimately driving the demand for sodium chlorate as it is used to produce chlorine dioxide, which is the bleaching agent for pulp.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is presence of many substitutes of sodium chlorate. In the paper and pulp industry, bleaching is done to increase the brightness (white color) of the paper obtained from the pulp. There are different types of pulp, and they require different processes of bleaching and different bleaching chemicals as well. In case of mechanical pulps, which contain a huge amount of lignin, the main focus of bleaching is to remove only chromophores (color causing groups). Alkaline hydrogen peroxide is the commonly used bleaching agent in case of mechanical pulp.
Market trends
- Growing use of sodium chlorate in surface treatment of metals
- Increasing production capacity of sodium chlorate manufacturers
- Technological advances showcasing energy-efficient sodium chlorate production methods
Key vendors
- Arkema
- Akzo Nobel
- Chemtrade
- Kemira
- Superior Plus
Other prominent vendors
- Alfa Aesar
- Arjun Chemicals
- Continental Hope Singapore
- Ercros
- Fuzhou Yihua Group
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
- Inner Mongolia Lantai Industrial
- SHOWA DENKO
- Shree Chlorates
- Teamec Chlorates
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
