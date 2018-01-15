Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - Northern Empire Resources Corp. (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) (the "Company" or "Northern Empire") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paulo Santos, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Mr. Dylan Berg as the Company's new Manager, Investor Relations, both appointments are effective January 15, 2018.

Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director stated, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome both Paulo and Dylan to the Northern Empire team. We are confident that the new appointments will provide added strength and oversight to our current team, as we continue to advance the Sterling Gold Project. We would also like to thank the Company's former CFO, Mr. Robert Scott, for his diligence and contributions to the Company and wish him continued success in his other endeavours."

Mr. Santos is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 15 years of experience in financial planning, treasury management, and Merger and Acquisition analysis, as well as a strong background in financial management, reporting and corporate governance. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Santos was the Treasurer and Corporate Secretary of Newmarket Gold Inc., a TSX-listed mid-tier Australian gold producer which produced over 220,000 ounces of gold annually. Mr. Santos was an integral member of the team that completed the successful merger between Newmarket Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold in November 2017.

Mr. Berg has 17 years of experience in marketing, sales and investor relations, and holds a Bachelor of Science from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Marketing and Sales Management from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Berg held roles in corporate development, business development and investor relations, for both public and private companies.

Mr. Santos and Mr. Berg's appointments are pending approval of the TSX Venture.

In addition to the above, the Company has granted 2,380,000 stock options at a price of $1.16 for a period of 3 years to officers, directors, and consultants of the Company. These options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan and include vesting provisions.

About Northern Empire

Northern Empire Resources (TSXV: NM) (OTC Pink: PSPGF) is a well-financed gold exploration and development company focused on an emerging heap leach gold district in southern Nevada. The 100%-owned, Sterling Gold Project hosts four distinct deposits, including the fully permitted, heap leach Sterling Mine. Northern Empire is led by an experienced team of professionals with an exceptional record of creating value for shareholders (Newmarket Gold, Kaminak Gold, Underworld Resources, and International Royalty Corp). The Company completed a successful drill campaign in 2017 and will aggressively drill known mineralized zones in 2018 to expand resources and explore for new deposits on its 125 km2 land package.

