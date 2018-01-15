United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. has nominated a new member for the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi. Mr. Keith Haslett's term will be valid from 22.01.2018 to 22.01.2020.



He will be replacing Mr. Steven Fraser, who's term in the Supervisory Council will expire on 21.01.2018. Mr. Fraser was first appointed to the council on 04.07.2008. The Company is grateful to Mr. Fraser for his contribution as a member of the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi.



Keith Haslett has worked in the water industry for twenty years in a number of technical and operational roles. His current position in United Utilities is Director of Wastewater Network Plus, leading the delivery of all wastewater services. Mr. Haslett is a chartered civil engineer with the Institution of Civil Engineers and holds an MBA. Keith Haslett does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.



Eliis Vennik Head of Communications Tallinna Vesi (+372) 626 2275 Eliis.vennik@tvesi.ee