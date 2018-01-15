EVS Broadcast Equipment: EVS Broadcast Equipment announces the appointment of Pierre De Muelenaere as Chairman of its Board of Directors

Publication on January 15, 2018, 5.45pm CET

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, the leading provider of live video production systems,today announced some changes in the composition of its Board of Directors.

Pierre De Muelenaere (representing Pygargue sprl) is appointed as independent Director of the Board of Directors of EVS. He is appointed as new Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVS, taking over the role from Yves Trouveroy, Chairman ad Interim since October 2017. Vincent Werbrouck (representing W7 sprl) is also appointed as Independent Director on the Board of Directors of EVS. They are both appointed by cooptation, and their mandates will be proposed for confirmation at the next Ordinary General Meeting in May 2018.

In addition, Christian Raskin and Freddy Tacheny, two independent Directors on the Board of Directors of EVS resigned at the end of December 2017. Mr Raskin reached the age at which according to the corporate governance charter of EVS he has to leave the board. Mr Tacheny decided to resign given increasing responsibilities in his other professional activities (incl. the sport management company Zelos and the racing track of Mettet).

Yves Trouveroy, Chairman ad interim of the Board, said: "We are really happy that Pierre De Muelenaere accepted to join the Board. His extensive business and technical background will be very useful for EVS, and I hand over the Chairmanship to him with a lot of confidence. In the name of the Board of Directors, I also want to greatly thank Christian Raskin and Freddy Tacheny for their dedication during their respective mandates on the Board of Directors of EVS."

Pierre De Muelenaere:

Until 31 August 2015, Pierre De Muelenaere was President and CEO of I.R.I.S. (Image Recognition Integrated Systems), a company he co-founded in 1987 (with Jean-Didier Legat) to commercialize the results of his PhD.

Mr. De Muelenaere has more than 30 years of experience in Imaging and Artificial Intelligence. He has accumulated solid experience in technology company management, R&D management and setting up international partnerships with US and Asian companies (HP, Kodak, Adobe, Fujitsu, Samsung, Canon, etc.). He is also a member of the Board of directors of Proximus, Pairi Daiza and Guberna and served for seven years as a director on the Board of BSB, an insurance and banking software company. Mr. De Muelenaere holds a Civil Engineering degree in Microelectronics from the Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL) and received his PhD in Applied Sciences in 1987.

Vincent Werbrouck:

Vincent Werbrouck is currently Managing Director of the Pairi Daiza Foundation. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Sapristic (IT and services in Belgium). Between 2000 and 2014, he held various positions at Magotteaux Group (expert in grinding processes and wear mechanisms), including Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, and Chief Innovation Officer. He served as Independent Director of BSB (an insurance and banking software company) between 2007 and 2014. He holds a Civil Engineering degree in Mechanics from the Université Catholique de Louvain (UCL) and an Executive Master in Management from Solvay Business School (Brussels).

About EVS

EVS provides its customers with reliable and innovative technology to enable the production of live, enriched video programming, allowing them to work more efficiently and boost their revenue streams. Its industry-leading broadcast and media production systems are used by broadcasters, production companies, post-production facilities, film studios, content owners and archive libraries around the globe. It spans four key markets - Sports, Entertainment, News and Media.

Founded in 1994, its innovative Live Slow Motion system revolutionized live broadcasting. Its reliable and integrated tapeless solutions, based around its market-leading XT server range, are now widely used to deliver live productions worldwide. Today, it continues to develop practical innovations, such as its C-Cast second-screen delivery platform, to help customers maximize the value of their media content.

The company is headquartered in Belgium and has 20 offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Around 500 EVS professionals sell its branded products in over 100 countries, and provide customer support globally. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com (http://www.evs.com).





