London's FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,774.47 in afternoon trade on Monday, with sentiment undermined by the collapse of contractor Carillion. Engineer GKN was the top gainer following reports that private equity firm Carlyle is considering a bid for the company, after it announced last week that it had rejected a £7bn offer from Melrose Industries. Meanwhile, Melrose said it was beginning a series of shareholder meetings to discuss the proposal. Berenberg said in a note on Monday that there is ...

