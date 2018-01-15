Tuesday will determine whether inflation has exceeded Bank of England of England governor Mark Carney's target for the second month in a row, while January's deluge of retail updates continues on Tuesday with Dunelm, Greggs and JD Sports. Other companies posting include Ashmore, Gym Group, Johnson Matthey, NCC Group, Ophir Energy, Premier Foods, Rio Tinto and Tavistock Investments. German inflation and the New York Empire State manufacturing report make up some of the other macro updates ...

