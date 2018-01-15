Global UV LED Market 2016-2017 & 2025: Market is Expected to Grow to US$ 1.3 Billion by 2025, from US$ 178.4 Million in 2016

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UV LED Market to 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology (UV-A LED, UV-B LED, UV-C LED), Applications (Curing, Medical, Electronic Devices, Water Treatment, Security and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

UV LED market is expected to grow US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025 from US$ 178.4 million in 2016. The market for UV LEDs has expanded more than five folds over past decade.

Since then the market has witness dramatic transformation in the technology as well as its adoption patters. Earlier the UV LEDs were restricted to specific application such as curing, counterfeit detection and sterilization. However, over the year UV LEDs have conquered the technical specification to cater to various other applications that includes medical, water treatment and electronic devices.

Key trend that are expected to predominantly influence the market in coming year is evolution of new applications in future. The research and development teams in various companies are working towards further technical development of UV LED in order to cater the next generation industries. The UV lights have widespread application in multiple industries, which also includes agriculture, solar products and food & beverages industry.

However, the implementation of UV LEDs is very limited in these industries, as the present UV LED technology is unable to provide desired results. However, professional across the globe are intensively working towards the development of UV LED technologies that would be even more flexible and reliable, along with being cost effective. This trend is anticipated to drive the demand for UV LEDs in various other novel industries.

Key Industry Dynamics

Market Drivers



Global endorsement of energy saving policies

Rising Demand for Curing Processes

Burgeoning Technological Advancements in Manufacturing Industry

Widespread application of UV LED across multiple industries

Market Restraints



Relatively expensive than peer products used for similar applications

Market Opportunities



Emergence of novel application to generate new growth opportunities for players in the value chain

Future Trends



Entry of new players with disruptive technologies would result into decline in cost

Rise in development of enhanced UV LED packages to cater next generation industries

