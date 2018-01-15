$5.8 Bn Airborne Surveillance Market, 2023 by Type (LiDAR, Radar, Imaging System), Product Type (Manned, Unmanned), Application (Military, Defense & Security, Commercial), and Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Airborne Surveillance Market by Type (LiDAR, Radar, Imaging System), Product Type (Manned, Unmanned), Application (Military, Defense & Security, Commercial (Surveying & Mapping, Inspection, & Monitoring)), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The airborne surveillance market is expected to be valued at USD 4.42 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 5.81 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



The growth of this market can be attributed to the availability of low-cost UAVs, the growing use of UAVs in commercial applications, amendments in laws, and rapid technological advancements.

This report segments the airborne surveillance market based on type, product type, application, and region. The airborne surveillance market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into LiDAR, radar, and imaging systems. Radar systems are expected to dominate the airborne surveillance market. This is mainly because of the growing adoption of radar systems for airborne surveillance in military, defense, and security applications for various platforms such as fixed-wing and rotary-wing, manned and unmanned aircraft, and small tactical UAVs (STUAVs).

The airborne surveillance market has been segmented, on the basis of product type, into manned system and unmanned system. The airborne surveillance market for unmanned system is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growing use of unmanned systems has been observed in both military and commercial applications. Unmanned aerial vehicles have always relied on already developed aviation technologies to meet their relatively modest performance criteria.



Today's UAVs employ the latest sensor and communication technologies to deliver a capability. Different military unmanned systems or vehicles include high-altitude long-endurance (HALE), medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE), tactical, strategic, and others. For military unmanned systems, major demand is derived from radar and imaging systems, while for commercial unmanned systems, major demand is derived from LiDAR and imaging systems.

Drones are now being used with laser scanners, as well as other remote sensors, as a more economical method to scan smaller areas. Drones are now updated with LiDAR technology for a variety of applications such as agriculture, mining, surveying, forestry, and monitoring.

The airborne surveillance is broadly classified into two applications such as military, defense, and security; and commercial applications. Currently, military applications account for a major share of the airborne surveillance market, where the majority comprises radar and imaging systems. The airborne surveillance market for commercial applications is expected to grow rapidly because of the wide adoption of drones in various commercial applications such as surveying, mapping, infrastructure inspection and monitoring, agriculture, and others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Airborne Surveillance Market, By Type



7 Airborne Surveillance Market, By Product Type



8 Airborne Surveillance Market, By Application



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



