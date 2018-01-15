Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Gain a Deeper Understanding - San Diego, CA, United States - February 22nd-23rd, 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding: 2-Day In-Person Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.

REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.

Topic Background:



REACH and RoHS conformity have banned problematic toxic and environmentally hazardous elements such as lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls (PBB) and polybrominated diphenylether (PBDE) in quantities not exceeding a maximum of 0.1 percent by mass in products.



Restrictions of the use of certain Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Registration, Evaluation Authorization and Restriction of Chemical Substances (REACH) are European requirements on chemicals and chemical substances used in products.



REACH is required by the EU for products containing chemical compounds. It is also required by US exporters for all suppliers exporting products to the EU. Even though you many not be an exporter, you may have to still comply with these regulations.



Companies shipping parts or products into Europe must comply with EU REACH and RoHS regulations. EU REACH creates increased risk of product recalls, or bans that must be proactively addressed to ensure continued market access. Products containing harnesses, hydraulic components, rubber or PVC are at a higher risk of containing restricted materials.



REACH applies to solvents, fragrances, metals, alloys, pigments, dyes, fertilizers, cosmetics, detergents, polymers, electronic equipment, furniture, textile toys, etc.

Learning Objectives:



After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:

Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.

Review case studies.

Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.

RoHS and REACH guidelines

REACH Registration of Substances

Introduction to REACH

Articles and REACH

Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)

Supply chain communication

Compliance enforcement

Basics of RoHS

Background and content of RoHS

Responsibility for RoHS

International requirements of RoHS

WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements

Material testing methods

Areas Covered:



Topics covered in this seminar include:

Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed

RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance



REACH Compliance



US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting

Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752

Managing suppliers with procurement contracts

Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance

