Two Day REACH and RoHS Compliance Seminar: Gain a Deeper Understanding - San Diego, CA, United States - February 22nd-23rd, 2018

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Gain a Deeper Understanding: 2-Day In-Person Seminar" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This 2 day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2 day seminar to find out why.
Topic Background:
REACH and RoHS conformity have banned problematic toxic and environmentally hazardous elements such as lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls (PBB) and polybrominated diphenylether (PBDE) in quantities not exceeding a maximum of 0.1 percent by mass in products.
Restrictions of the use of certain Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Registration, Evaluation Authorization and Restriction of Chemical Substances (REACH) are European requirements on chemicals and chemical substances used in products.
REACH is required by the EU for products containing chemical compounds. It is also required by US exporters for all suppliers exporting products to the EU. Even though you many not be an exporter, you may have to still comply with these regulations.
Companies shipping parts or products into Europe must comply with EU REACH and RoHS regulations. EU REACH creates increased risk of product recalls, or bans that must be proactively addressed to ensure continued market access. Products containing harnesses, hydraulic components, rubber or PVC are at a higher risk of containing restricted materials.
REACH applies to solvents, fragrances, metals, alloys, pigments, dyes, fertilizers, cosmetics, detergents, polymers, electronic equipment, furniture, textile toys, etc.
Learning Objectives:
After completing this seminar, you will gain a better understanding of:
- Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
- Review case studies.
- Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
- RoHS and REACH guidelines
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
- Material testing methods
Areas Covered:
Topics covered in this seminar include:
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- WEEE - background and content of WEEE and how to work to meet requirements
- Material testing methods.
- Overview of three of the most important materials regulations, the processes, and the programs needed
- RoHS 1 and 2 Compliance
- REACH Compliance
- US Dodd-Frank Conflict Minerals Reporting
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Managing suppliers with procurement contracts
- Effectively using technology for tracking and managing compliance
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/429cv5/two_day_reach_and?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716