Cinemo partners with Panasonic on worldwide automotive programs

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware, and Panasonic, a world-renowned supplier to automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM's) for infotainment and advanced connected car solutions, are to collaborate for both car OEM's and the aftermarket.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005009/en/

Cinemo is global leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) solutions based on consistent high-quality and performance as well as excellent customer support and service. (Photo: Business Wire)

Panasonic delivers an in-vehicle experience that is uniquely suited to every driver leading to the holistic convergence of infotainment, connectivity, and safety. Cinemo offers outstanding multimedia performance on any automotive platform.

Highest quality combined with fast time to market are also testament to Cinemo's engineering excellence enriching the performance with any configuration and on any platform. Unified connectivity provides an effortless approach in bringing mobility into the car.

"Cinemo offers exceptional technical performance that delivers a compelling and unique user experience. Panasonic is, therefore, very pleased to be working closely together with Cinemo on our best-in-class infotainment solutions," said Susumu Ibaraki, Director, Automotive Infotainment Systems Business Division of Panasonic.

"Cinemo is fast gaining an enviable reputation for its outstanding embedded platform so we are very proud that Panasonic has chosen to work with us on their state-of-the-art In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems" said Elif Ede, Vice President Sales of Cinemo. "Offering fast time to market, multifaceted design, high re-usability and scalability, Cinemo values the partnership with Panasonic very much as we help shape todays automotive entertainment."

About Cinemo

CPU and Operating System agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive IVI system head and rear seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

Please visit www.cinemo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180115005009/en/

Contacts:

Cinemo

Stephanie Lesser

slesser@cinemo.com