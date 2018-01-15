Global Engineering Software Market, 2025 - Introduction of IoT / Wide Spread of Factory Automation / Emergence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems / Oil & Gas Exploration

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Engineering Software Market to 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The engineering software market is US$ 24.35 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025
Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries, which is further driving the engineering software market by 7.17% between 2015 and 2025.
Engineering Software market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world.
Europe is one of the prominent regions in engineering software market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of engineering software in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth manufacturing sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for engineering software market.
Some of the key players operating in the Engineering Software market are Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Siemens AG, Synopsys, Nemetschek Vectorworks, Inc. Integraph Corporation (Hexagon AB) and among others.
Key Industry Dynamics
Market Drivers
- Burgeoning Need for Automation and Cost-Effective Technology
- Rapid Expansion in Manufacturing Industry
- Growing Construction and Infrastructure Developments
Market Restraints
- High License and Maintenance Cost
- Complicated End-User Requirements
Market Opportunities
- Introduction of IoT
- Wide Spread of Factory Automation
- Emergence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)
- Oil & Gas Exploration
Future Trends
- Mobile Access to CAD
- Emerging Cloud based CAD
Key Topics Covered:
1 Tables & Figures
2 Introduction
3 Key Takeaways
4 Engineering Software Market Landscape
5 Global Engineering Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics
6 Engineering Software Market - Global
7 Global Engineering Software Market Analysis - By Software Types
8 Global Engineering Software Market Analysis -By Applications
9 Global Engineering Software Market - Geographical Analysis
10 Industry Landscape
11 Competitive Landscape
12 Global Engineering Software Market - Key Company Profiles
- PTC, Inc
- Rockwell Automation
- SAP SE
- Siemens PLM Software Inc.
- Synopsys, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- AVEVA Group plc
- Dassault Systemes, S.A.
- Vectorworks Inc.
- Aspen Technology, Inc.
- Intergraph Corporation
- KBC Advanced Technologies Plc
- Cranes Software International Ltd.
- Ansys, Inc.
- SmartDraw, LLC
- D'GIPRO Design Automation Pvt. Ltd
