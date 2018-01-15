Global Engineering Software Market, 2025 - Introduction of IoT / Wide Spread of Factory Automation / Emergence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems / Oil & Gas Exploration

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Engineering Software Market to 2025 Global Analysis and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The engineering software market is US$ 24.35 Bn in 2015 and is estimated to reach US$ 44.54 Bn by 2025



Technology is witnessing a high growth owing to its increasing applications in several new industries, which is further driving the engineering software market by 7.17% between 2015 and 2025.



Engineering Software market operates in a highly-competitive marketplace. As leading companies in this market continues to broaden its addressable market, by expanding its current product portfolio, diversifying its client base, and developing new applications and markets, all the prominent players faces an increasing level of competition, both from start-ups as well the leading global technology and industrial companies in the world.



Europe is one of the prominent regions in engineering software market which will contribute highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of engineering software in different end-user segment. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth manufacturing sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for engineering software market.



Some of the key players operating in the Engineering Software market are Autodesk, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Aveva Group Plc, Siemens AG, Synopsys, Nemetschek Vectorworks, Inc. Integraph Corporation (Hexagon AB) and among others.



Key Industry Dynamics



Market Drivers



Burgeoning Need for Automation and Cost-Effective Technology

Rapid Expansion in Manufacturing Industry

Growing Construction and Infrastructure Developments

Market Restraints



High License and Maintenance Cost

Complicated End-User Requirements

Market Opportunities



Introduction of IoT

Wide Spread of Factory Automation

Emergence of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Oil & Gas Exploration

Future Trends



Mobile Access to CAD

Emerging Cloud based CAD

