Global Non-destructive Test Equipment Market 2017-2022: High Growth Potential in the APAC Region is Set to Drive the Overall Revenues

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Non-destructive Test Equipment Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment market is projected to witness significant growth owing to infrastructure projects across the world, especially in the APAC region, along with the increasing demand to improve the quality and life cycle of machines.

Some of the major companies involved in the production and manufacturing of non-destructive testing equipment are:

GE Inspection Technologies

Olympus NDT

YXLON International

Zetec Inc.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Mistras

Nikon Metrology

Eddyfi

Sonatest Ltd.

Magnaflux Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Overview-Industry Vertical

Market Overview-Technology Segment

Market Overview-Region

Market Overview-Distribution Channels

3. Market Drivers

4. Forecast and Trends - Total Non-destructive Test Equipment Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Global Hot Spots

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Percent Revenue Forecast by Distribution Channel

Percent Revenue Forecast Discussion by Distribution Channel

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Non-destructive Test Equipment Market

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Top Competitors

Competitive Factors and Assessment

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in Non-destructive Test Equipment Industry Ecosystem-2017

Growth Opportunity 1-Impact of Megatrends

Growth Opportunity 2-Technology Advancement

5 Major Growth Opportunities for Non-destructive Testing Equipment

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Non-destructive Test Equipment Market

Connectivity and Convergence

Big Data Analytics

Opportunities in Big Data and Prescriptive Analytics

Evolution of Big Data in Non-destructive Testing Applications

Prescriptive Analytics-The Next Evolution

8. Technology Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Industrie 4.0

Artificial Intelligence-Incorporating robots into the Workflow

Drone Inspection

9. Ultrasonic Test Equipment Segment Breakdown

Ultrasonic Test Equipment Segment- Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

10. Magnetic and Electromagnetic Test Equipment Segment Breakdown

Magnetic and Electromagnetic Test Equipment Segment- Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

11. Visual Inspection Test Equipment Segment Breakdown

Visual Inspection Test Equipment Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

12. Radiography Test Equipment Segment Breakdown

Radiography Test Equipment Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

13. Penetrant Test Equipment Segment Breakdown

Penetrant Test Equipment Segment Overview

Penetrant Test Equipment Segment-Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Competitive Environment

14. North America Analysis

15. Europe Analysis

16. Asia-Pacific Analysis

17. Rest of World Analysis

18. The Last Word

19. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/89kms6/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716