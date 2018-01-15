APG Cash Drawer selected as the preferred cash drawer supplier for Worldpay's My Business Hub

NEWHAVEN,England, Jan. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- APG Cash Drawer, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions, announced today that it is the preferred cash drawer supplier for Worldpay's My Business Hub.

This relationship will mean that APG can continue to provide niche markets, including small boutiques, gift shops, hair salons and coffee shops with modern designs equipped with the latest technology. Consolidating cash drawers, payment devices and receipt printers, My Business Hub automates the reconciliation of cash and card payments, making the process smoother and less time-consuming for small business owners. APG's Vasario cash drawer offers a small footprint (351 x 415mm) and white painted finish - a perfect fit for the compact, all-in-one tablet based payment system.

"We are honored to be selected for Worldpay's My Business Hub," stated Mike Doyle, Sales Director at APG Cash Drawer, LTD EMEA. "Small businesses require POS solutions that are fast and intuitive to use, giving them more time to concentrate on customer service and growing their business. This all-in-one device enables store associates to also capture sales at the point of decision.

"This opportunity strengthens our business relationship with Worldpay and confirms our commitment to deliver the best and latest solutions for our customers worldwide."

"Great technology should not be beyond reach of small businesses. My Business Hub is easily accessible to every business owner on the high street, giving them the tools and support they need to grow. APG Cash Drawer has proven to be a valuable part of this product," said James Frost, UKM CMO at Worldpay.

About APG Cash Drawer, LLC -APGCash Drawer, with over 38years of experience, manufactures a wide range of highly durable andreliable cash drawers that are delivered quickly to the marketplace. APG has built a reputation as the supplier of choice for cash management solutions for retail, grocery, hospitality, and quick servefor thousands of customers throughout the world. Whether it's our general application cash drawer, custom designed solutions, or the SMARTtill Intelligent Cash Drawer, our products and brand are differentiated by our ability to deliver innovative technologies that globally enhance efficiency and security at the point of sale. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call +44 1273 616300. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.

About Worldpay - Worldpay is a leading payments company with global reach. We provide an extensive range of technology-led payment products and services to around 400,000 customers, enabling their businesses to grow and prosper. We manage the increasing complexity of the payments landscape for our customers, allowing them to accept the widest range of payment types around the world. Using our network and technology, we are able to process payments from geographies covering 99% of global GDP, across 146 countries and 126 currencies. We help our customers to accept more than 300 different payment types.

Worldpay UK helps businesses of all sizes sell more to their customers by accepting card payments in-store, online, via mail or telephone, and on the move. www.worldpay.com/uk

