We have stressed in recent weeks our viewpoint that interest rates (in the U.S., but also in Europe) could be doing something they have not done since 4 decades: rising in a secular bull market. We Welcome This New Market Trend: Interest Sensitive Markets Are Bullish (January 2018) Interest Rates: The Most Important Chart In 2018 For U.S. Markets (January 2018) German Interest Rates Starting Major ...

