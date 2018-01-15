Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2018) - FALCON GOLD CORP. (TSXV: FG) ("Falcon" or the "Company") announces results of its Annual General ("AGM") held Monday January 15, 2018. Shareholders voted in favour of all management resolutions proposed in the Company's Information Circular.

Resolutions proposed and approved include:

i. The number of Directors for the Company was set at four. ii. The four members elected to the Board of Directors include: Stephen J. Wilkinson, David G. Tafel, James D. Farley, and Brian L. Crawford. iii. BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. iv. The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed the following officers:

Mr. Stephen Wilkinson- CEO,

Mr. David Tafel - Chairman, Audit Committee

Mr. Brian Crawford- CFO,

Mr. Kenneth Cawkell- Secretary

About Falcon Gold Corp.

Falcon is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring, and exploring opportunities in the Americas. For information on the Company, please visit our website: www.falcongold.ca.

Falcon Gold Corp.

David Tafel

Chairman

Stephen Wilkinson

CEO & Director

Telephone: 604-683-1991

Email: info@falcongold.ca

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

