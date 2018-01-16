Telsiai, Lithuania, 2018-01-16 06:59 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 15 January 2018, the Šiauliai Regional Court pronounced the judgment on the appeal of the plaintiffs - the Association of Investors and Vytautas Plunksnys against the judgment of the District Court of Telšiai Region of 2 October 2017.



The Šiauliai Regional Court quashed the judgment of the District Court of Telšiai Region of 2 October 2017 and adopted a new judgement, which declared invalid the part of the decision of the general meeting of shareholders of Žemaitijos pienas, AB of 16 September 2016, which allocated the amount of EUR 749,400 as payments (bonuses) to the members of the board and supervisory board.



The judgment may be appealed to the Supreme Court of Lithuania in accordance with the procedure and on the basis established by legal acts.



Gintaras Keliauskas Lawyer Tel.: + 370 444 22208