Espoo, Finland, 2018-01-16



Aspocomp Group Plc, Company Announcement, January 16, 2018 at 9:00 a.m.



According to advance information, Aspocomp's net sales in the January-December 2017 period amounted to EUR 23.0 million (EUR 21.6 million 1-12/2016). Net sales increased by 6.2 percent compared to the previous year, but fell short of the expected growth of about 10 percent, due to the weakening of the US dollar and the delays in a major customer project in December 2017. The comparable exchange rates had a negative impact of EUR 0.17 million on net sales.



According to advance information, Aspocomp's operating result developed positively but the operating margin remained at the same level as in 2016.



In its previous outlook for 2017 (Company Announcement on October 26, 2017) Aspocomp estimated that its net sales would grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin would be better than in 2016.



Aspocomp's Financial Statements bulletin for the period January 1 - December 31, 2017 will be released on February 15, 2018. Aspocomp is currently observing a silent period and the next time the company will comment on its results and outlook will be after the publication of the Financial Statements Bulletin.



For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO, tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen CEO



Aspocomp - a service company specializing in PCB technologies



A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company's own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.



Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.



Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland's major technology hubs.



