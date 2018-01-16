Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Introduces the First Configurable Mixed-Signal ICs with In-System-Programming

Dialog's latest CMICs feature In-System Programming and Multi-Time programming to simplify modifications late in the design cycle, in-field or on the production line

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, charging and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, launched the GreenPAK SLG46824 and SLG46826, its first Configurable Mixed-signal ICs (CMICs) following the acquisition of Silego Technology, the pioneer and market leader of CMICs.

The SLG46826 and the SLG46824 are the market's first CMICs that support in-system programming using a simple I2C serial interface. This streamlines the development process as it allows the installation of an un-programmed GreenPAK on the PCB, and supports programming of the Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) in-system, for easy system checkout. This flexibility is also beneficial in the production environment, as it is easy to modify the configuration or add functionality to these devices by programming the non-volatile memory on the production line. The NVM on this device is specified for 1,000 erase/write cycles. Additionally, the SLG46826 includes 2 kbits of EEPROM emulation memory that can replace an I2C-Compatible Serial EEPROM on the customer's board, supporting storage of backup configuration data, a checksum or a serial number.

Available in a 2.0 x 3.0 mm 20-pin STQFN package, both CMICs are equipped with low power consumption analog and digital resources like analog comparators (ACMPs), an internal voltage reference, power-on reset, and more advanced digital resources, like multi-function macro-cells. Running the low power analog comparators with the internal low power voltage reference consumes just 2.5 µA typical for two ACMPs that are continuously monitoring external signals. In addition, the 2.048 kHz oscillator consumes a few hundred nanoamps when active, which makes it perfect for watchdog timer applications, or other designs that require a low-speed oscillator that is always running. The power-on reset block operates all the time, which guarantees that the device will initialize correctly for any power ramp, and consumes just 100 nA at a 3.3 V supply voltage level. These devices are also dual supply capable, offering a further benefit of being able to translate signals between two voltage domains.

"These are our first GreenPAK devices that can be programmed in-system. The flexibility that comes from in-system programming and the benefits of Multi-Time Programming make these outstanding additions to the GPAK product family," stated John Teegen, Vice President and General Manager Configurable Mixed-signal Business Unit, Dialog Semiconductor. "These features and the ultra-low power consumption will add significant value in a wide range of battery powered applications and extend the range of addressable applications."