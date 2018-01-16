Angle PLC: Webinar:Using Parsortix To Test Drugs On Live CTCS

WEBINAR: USING THE PARSORTIXTM SYSTEM TO IDENTIFY DRUGS THAT MAY ARREST CANCER METASTASIS

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2018 / ANGLE plc ("the Company") (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that Professor Stuart Martin from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, USA, will be presenting a webinar describing his breakthrough work using the ParsortixTM system to test drugs on live circulating tumor cells (CTCs) as was described in the Company's announcement on 9 October 2017.

The webinar is intended for cancer researchers but is also open to investors and other interested parties. The details are as follows:

"Microfluidic Cell Tethering Enables Rapid Analysis of Drug Responses in Live Patient CTCs"

Wednesday 17 January 2018 from 5pm to 5:50pm UK time. Participants need to register in advance using the following link

https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5646294960950153218

Over 90% of deaths from cancer arise from the process of metastasis where the cancer spreads throughout the body via CTCs in the blood causing secondary cancers. If drugs can be identified for the patient that disable their CTCs then the metastatic spread of the disease might be arrested or reduced.

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world-leading liquid biopsy company commercializing a disruptive platform technology that can capture cells circulating in blood, such as cancer cells, even when they are as rare in number as one cell in one billion blood cells, and harvest the cells for analysis.

ANGLE's cell separation technology is called the Parsortix TM system and it enables a liquid biopsy (simple blood test) to be used to provide the cells of interest. ParsortixTM is the subject of granted patents in Europe, the United States, Canada, India, China, Japan and Australia and three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures live cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. ParsortixTM has a CE Mark for Europe and FDA authorisation is in process for the United States.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres. These Key Opinion Leaders are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. Details are available here http://www.angleplc.com/the-company/collaborators/

The analysis of the cells that can be harvested from patient blood with ANGLE's ParsortixTM system has the potential to help deliver personalised cancer care offering profound improvements in clinical and health economic outcomes in the treatment and diagnosis of various forms of cancer.

The global increase in cancer to a 1 in 3 lifetime incidence is set to drive a multi-billion dollar clinical market. The Parsortix TM system is designed to be compatible with existing major medtech analytical platforms and to act as a companion diagnostic for major pharma in helping to identify patients that will benefit from a particular drug and then monitoring the drug's effectiveness.

As well as cancer, the ParsortixTM technology has the potential for deployment with several other important cell types in the future.

ANGLE stock trades on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AGL and in New York on the OTC-QX under the ticker symbol ANPCY. For further information please visit: www.angleplc.com

