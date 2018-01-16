Elsevier and University of Oxford Embark on 5-year Collaboration to Support Early Career Researchers at World-renowned Mathematical Institute

AMSTERDAM and OXFORD, England, January 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, and the University of Oxford, a world-leading centre of learning, teaching and research and the oldest university in the English-speaking world, today announced their five-year collaboration to develop exceptional research talent in the field of mathematics and data science.

The initiative will enable five early career researchers from Oxford Mathematics to apply for the internationally competitive three-year Hooke and Titchmarsh Fellowship Program. Through this fellowship scheme the selected post-doc researchers are provided with opportunities to work alongside and learn from globally-distinguished academics who are at the forefront of the most profound advances in mathematics.

"I am delighted that Elsevier has chosen to work with the University's Mathematical Institute to support our outstanding early career researchers," Professor Louise Richardson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, said. "This initiative will not only benefit researchers here in Oxford, but also the international mathematical research community more broadly."

Throughout the five-year collaboration, Oxford Mathematics will also host a series of high-profile meetings and workshops which will bring together researchers from other UK and international institutions to engage on topics ranging from data science to fundamental problems in geometry and number theory.

"The University of Oxford's commitment to excellence in research, development of young and emerging talent and creating new ways of academic collaboration are very much aligned with Elsevier's mission," said Ron Mobed, Elsevier Chief Executive Officer. "It represents the future of how science should be applied to have a transformative impact on society. Research in mathematics specifically is vital to the exploration of new technologies, innovation, data science and analytics - areas in which we are investing ourselves to make research information more useful."

Professor Martin Bridson, Head of the Mathematical Institute at University of Oxford, added: "We are extremely grateful to Elsevier for this generous contribution to Oxford Mathematics. Postdoctoral fellowships provide invaluable opportunities to researchers embarking on academic careers. Thanks to this donation, five outstanding early career mathematicians will be supported as they pursue some of the most exciting questions in mathematics."

About Oxford Mathematics

Oxford's Mathematical Institute is one of the world's leading centres for research in the mathematical sciences. It is home to over 900 undergraduates, more than 350 postgraduate students, and over 170 faculty, research fellows and postdoctoral researchers studying and working across all fields of mathematics from Number Theory to understanding the mechanics of the human brain.

Mathematics is the engine behind Science in the 21st Century. It has both an inherent logic and beauty while also providing the structure and models from which physicists, chemists, biologists, medics, engineers, economists and social scientists build an understanding of our world and construct the tools to improve our lives. Oxford Mathematics embraces this power and diversity by combining its pure and applied mathematicians in one department and one building, ensuring collaborations both within and beyond Oxford.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals progress science, advance healthcare and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, Scival, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, more than 35,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries.www.elsevier.com

