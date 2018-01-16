Sweden, 2018-01-16 08:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ZetaDisplay has signed a partnership agreement with SES-imagotag, the global leader in electronic shelf labels and omnichannel solutions for physical retail. SES-imagotag's solution will be integrated into ZetaDisplay's Media Platform for Digital Signage.



The collaboration between ZetaDisplay and SES-imagotag was presented in conjunction with the NRF 2018 Retail's Big Show in New York, one of the biggest retail events in the world.



"We are very pleased to announce a new vertical in our offer to our customers. Electronic shelf labels are part of the seamless communication we develop with our customers. Collaboration with SES-imagotag, the world's largest manufacturer of ESL, we also see as a quality stamp for our group, "said Leif Liljebrunn, CEO ZetaDisplay AB (publ).



"By combining ZetaDisplay's solution and SES-imagotag's unrivaled technology, we will be able to offer leading-edge omnichannel solutions to retailers." commented René Kristiansen, Regional Manager - Nordic. "We are excited to launch this partnership to help shape the future of retail in the Nordic region."



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is today one of the largest digital signage provider in Europe with nearly 130 employees and companies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, the Baltics and Benelux. Installations are available for brand suppliers, retail chains and personnel communications in over 35 countries around the world.



www.zetadisplay.com



About SES-imagotag



For 25 years, SES-imagotag is the trusted partner of retailers for the use of digital technology in stores. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, develops a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitize their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.



www.ses-imagotag.com



For more information please contact:



ZetaDisplay AB (publ)



CEO Leif Liljebrunn



Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52



E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com



The information contained in this press release is the type of information which ZetaDisplay is obligated to publish according to the Market Abuse Regulation. The information was caused to be published by Leif Liljebrunn on 16 January 2018 at 8.55 AM.



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the European market. The head office is in Sweden and there are sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. The company's shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 4 2017, using the ZETA abbreviation. More information can be found at http://www.zetadisplay.com.



About Digital Signage and multi-channel communication



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as a system for advertising, profiling and retail store communication, which forwards audio, images and film related to retail stores and information in the public environment. A Swedish name for Digital Signage translates as digital retailing communications. Solutions based on digital displays form a large part of the market, but development is proceeding towards the utilisation of more digital channels to communicate customer offers and other information. This is a matter of solutions that are integrated into social media and web sites, and apps for smart mobile phones and tablets which create interaction with customers. Development is also progressing towards integrating solutions with retailers' cash desks for automatic price updating and the automatic switching of offers on the digital displays.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=659940