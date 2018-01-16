BP said it expected to take a post-tax non-operating charge of around $1.7bn in the fourth quarter as part of the class action settlement of the disastrous Deepwater Horizon oil well spill in the US in 2010. The company said the charge was due to "significantly higher" claims rulings by the Court Supervised Settlement Program (CSSP) in the fourth quarter and the continuing effect of a 2017 court ruling on matching of revenues with expenses when evaluating economic loss claims. BP said the CSSP ...

