The Santiago solar plant, located near the country's capital city, Santiago, will sell its output to local power distributors and to the spot market.

EDF Energie Nouvelles, the renewable energy arm of French power utility EDF, has connected to Chile's power system (Sistema Electrico Nacional - SEN) a 115 MW solar facility near Santiago, in central Chile.

The Santiago Solar project, the company said, is located in the country's region with the highest consumption of electricity. The facility ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...