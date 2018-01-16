Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto said it managed to hit its iron ore export targets after a solid showing in the final quarter where it shipped a record 90m tonnes, up from 85.8m tonnes in the previous three months. Rio said it would ship 330m tonnes of ore from its Pilbara operations in 2017, a rise of 1%. Pilbara shipments in 2018 are expected to be between 330m - 340m tonnes, subject to market conditions, any weather constraints, and continued rail maintenance required in 2018. The company ...

