HONG KONG, Jan 16, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - The 49th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter is underway at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The four-day show (15 to 18 January), organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), features global exhibitors which showcase the latest fashion designs and accessories.FASHIONALLY Presentation was launched yesterday for the first time by the Hong Kong fashion website FASHIONALLY.com. Unlike conventional runway shows, the unique presentation showcase the design concepts and 2018 FW works of local fashion designers Derek Chan, Aries Sin and Mim Mak, in the form of storytelling set in a theatre-like stage. The stage design, props and story sequence of the FASHIONALLY Presentations are all orchestrated by the designers themselves.FASHIONALLY COLLECTION #11, also staged yesterday, presented the 2018 FW Women's Wear collections of YEUNG CHIN, phenotypsetter (designer: Jane Ng), 112 mountainyam (designer: Mountain Yam), FromClothingOf (designer: Shirley Wong) and KEVIN HO.Full release: http://bit.ly/2mDhhQZFair Websites:Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter: http://www.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekfw-en/Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): http://www.fashionally.com/en/YDC/aboutMedia Registration:Media representatives wishing to cover the event may register on-site with their business cards and/or media identification.